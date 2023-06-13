North Tahoe business, residents celebrated at 66th annual Awards Dinner
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Tahoe Community Alliance’s 66th annual Community Awards Dinner returned to North Lake Tahoe on June 1 to a sold-out crowd. The event was a celebration of community vitality in North Tahoe, with special recognition given to those who work tirelessly to make the region an amazing place to live, work, and play.
“The Annual North Lake Tahoe Community Awards Dinner has always been a great way to honor the many businesses and individuals making a difference in our community,” said Kimberly Brown, NTCA director of business and community relations. “This year was no different as we celebrated not only those who left with awards but all who were nominated by their peers.”
This year’s community awards recipients included:
- Best Place to Work: Tahoe City Public Utility District
- Commitment to Sustainability: UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center
- Business of the Year: Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards
- New Business of the Year: Tahoe Wine Collective
- Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Sierra Community House
- North Lake Tahoe Lifetime Achievement: Roger Kahn
- People’s Choice: Northstar California Resort
In addition, each of the event’s sponsors was asked to nominate their “Brightest Star” for recognition. Valued for their contributions to their employers and the positive impact they’ve made and continue to make in our community, the honorees included:
- Keith Masuda, Auerbach Engineering (20 years of service)
- Becca Lefanowicz, High Fives Foundation
- Doug Fagel, Homewood Mountain Resort
- Grace Hubrig, Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association
- Michelle Garcia, Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort
- Kristen Parr, Northstar California Resort
- Anna Atwood, North Tahoe Community Alliance (30 years of service)
- Kym Fabel, North Tahoe Community Alliance (25 years of service)
- Sara Coustette-Spencer, Palisades Tahoe
- Gabe Armstrong, Placer County
- Mike Mennick, Placer County
- Doug Hartline, SnowFest
- Katie Biggers, Tahoe City Downtown Association
- Dustin Phelan, Tahoe City Marina
- Amy Wood, Tahoe Dave’s
- Manuel Laguna, Tonopalo (20 years of service)
- Kelsey Wood, Tonopalo
- Bart Peterson, Travel North Tahoe Nevada
- David Van Quest, Truckee Tahoe Airport
Created to honor local businesses, employees, and community members for their accomplishments and positive impacts on the region, the Community Awards Dinner is hosted by the North Tahoe Community Alliance.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.