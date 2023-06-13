North Tahoe business, residents celebrated at 66th annual Awards Dinner

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The North Tahoe Community Alliance’s 66th annual Community Awards Dinner returned to North Lake Tahoe on June 1 to a sold-out crowd. The event was a celebration of community vitality in North Tahoe, with special recognition given to those who work tirelessly to make the region an amazing place to live, work, and play.

“The Annual North Lake Tahoe Community Awards Dinner has always been a great way to honor the many businesses and individuals making a difference in our community,” said Kimberly Brown, NTCA director of business and community relations. “This year was no different as we celebrated not only those who left with awards but all who were nominated by their peers.”

This year’s community awards recipients included:

Best Place to Work: Tahoe City Public Utility District

Commitment to Sustainability: UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center

Business of the Year: Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards

New Business of the Year: Tahoe Wine Collective

Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Sierra Community House

North Lake Tahoe Lifetime Achievement: Roger Kahn

People’s Choice: Northstar California Resort

In addition, each of the event’s sponsors was asked to nominate their “Brightest Star” for recognition. Valued for their contributions to their employers and the positive impact they’ve made and continue to make in our community, the honorees included:

Keith Masuda, Auerbach Engineering (20 years of service)

Becca Lefanowicz, High Fives Foundation

Doug Fagel, Homewood Mountain Resort

Grace Hubrig, Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association

Michelle Garcia, Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort

Kristen Parr, Northstar California Resort

Anna Atwood, North Tahoe Community Alliance (30 years of service)

Kym Fabel, North Tahoe Community Alliance (25 years of service)

Sara Coustette-Spencer, Palisades Tahoe

Gabe Armstrong, Placer County

Mike Mennick, Placer County

Doug Hartline, SnowFest

Katie Biggers, Tahoe City Downtown Association

Dustin Phelan, Tahoe City Marina

Amy Wood, Tahoe Dave’s

Manuel Laguna, Tonopalo (20 years of service)

Kelsey Wood, Tonopalo

Bart Peterson, Travel North Tahoe Nevada

David Van Quest, Truckee Tahoe Airport

Created to honor local businesses, employees, and community members for their accomplishments and positive impacts on the region, the Community Awards Dinner is hosted by the North Tahoe Community Alliance.