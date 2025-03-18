North Tahoe Chamber Awards Nearly $625,000 in TOT-TBID Dollars At Work For Events

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – At the recommendation of the volunteer Business and Chamber Advisory Committee, the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) Board of Directors recently awarded $362,500 in funds generated by the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) to 29 events scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe in 2025. This is in addition to $262,000 in TBID dollars previously awarded to 11 events funded prior to the start of the winter season, for a total of nearly $625,000 in support of 40 events this year.

“There was tremendous interest from new and returning event producers seeking funding support to bring their events to North Lake Tahoe this year,” said Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber executive director. “The 40 events that were selected to receive TBID funds represent both popular community traditions and a variety of cultural and recreational activities that align with our intention of supporting the vibrancy and vitality of our business community. By investing in these events, we are fostering economic growth that strengthens our local economy and supports the long-term prosperity of our region.”

For this latest round of funding, a simplified event evaluation scoring system was implemented to incorporate Return on Investment (ROI) metrics supporting community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic impact. Each event’s traffic management and sustainability plans were also evaluated, with organizers responsible for identifying and outlining how they will mitigate the impacts of tourism on the community and environment.

The complete list of 2025 events that received TBID funding include:

Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series – beginning Dec. 12, 2024

NLT Snowfest – Feb. 26-March 9, 2025

The Great Ski Race – March 2, 2025

Kings Beach Snowfest Parade – March 8, 2025

2025 Mothership Classic – March 23, 2025

Toyota US Freestyle National Championship – March 24-31, 2025

Stewarding Knowledges – May 17, 2025

Made in Tahoe Spring & Fall – May 24-25; Oct. 11-12, 2025

Tail Wagger – May 31, 2025

Big Blue Adventure Series – June-Oct. 2025

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic – June 7, 2025

Tahoe Joy Festival – June 8, 2025

Music on the Beach – Every Friday from June 13-Aug. 29, 2025

A Day of Healing Arts – June 14, 2025

Lake Tahoe Summit Classic – June 14-15, 2025

Concerts at Commons – Every Sunday from June 15-Sept. 7, 2025

Broken Arrow Skyrace – June 19-22, 2025

Public Literary Events OV – June 21-27; July 7-14, 2025

TrailCon – June 24-25, 2025

Tahoe City Lakeside Movies – Every Wednesday from June 25-Aug. 13, 2025

Tahoe Paddle Racing Series – June 28, Aug. 16

Tahoe City 4th of July Celebration – July 4, 2025

Wild Lotus Yoga Festival – July 11-13, 2025

Tahoe Trail 100 – July 19, 2025

Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest – July 19-20, 2025

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival – July 22-25, 2025

Skate the Lake – July 26-27, 2025

Concours d’ Elegance – Aug. 8-9, 2025

Tahoe Music Alive Presents Renee Rosnes – Aug. 9, 2025

Brews, Jazz, and Funk – Aug. 16, 2025

Lights in the Sky Labor Day Drone Show – Aug. 29, 2025

Tahoe Music Alive Presents the Musubi Trio – Sept. 13, 2025

The Mexican Heritage Festival – Sept. 14-20, 2025

Tahoe City Oktoberfest – Sept. 20, 2025

Oktoberfest Palisades – Sept. 27, 2025

A Liar’s Cruise – Oct. 4, 2025

Tahoe Literary Festival – Oct. 10-11, 2025

Passport to Dining – Nov. 6, 2025

Tahoe Film Festival – Dec. 4-7, 2025

Tahoe Nutcracker – Dec. 19-21, 2025

Learn more about the 2025 events funded here , and the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program here .