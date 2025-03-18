North Tahoe Chamber Awards Nearly $625,000 in TOT-TBID Dollars At Work For Events
New and Returning Events to Contribute to North Lake Tahoe’s Cultural Offering and Community Vitality
TAHOE CITY, Calif. – At the recommendation of the volunteer Business and Chamber Advisory Committee, the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) Board of Directors recently awarded $362,500 in funds generated by the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) to 29 events scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe in 2025. This is in addition to $262,000 in TBID dollars previously awarded to 11 events funded prior to the start of the winter season, for a total of nearly $625,000 in support of 40 events this year.
“There was tremendous interest from new and returning event producers seeking funding support to bring their events to North Lake Tahoe this year,” said Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber executive director. “The 40 events that were selected to receive TBID funds represent both popular community traditions and a variety of cultural and recreational activities that align with our intention of supporting the vibrancy and vitality of our business community. By investing in these events, we are fostering economic growth that strengthens our local economy and supports the long-term prosperity of our region.”
For this latest round of funding, a simplified event evaluation scoring system was implemented to incorporate Return on Investment (ROI) metrics supporting community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic impact. Each event’s traffic management and sustainability plans were also evaluated, with organizers responsible for identifying and outlining how they will mitigate the impacts of tourism on the community and environment.
The complete list of 2025 events that received TBID funding include:
- Alpenglow Winter Speaker Series – beginning Dec. 12, 2024
- NLT Snowfest – Feb. 26-March 9, 2025
- The Great Ski Race – March 2, 2025
- Kings Beach Snowfest Parade – March 8, 2025
- 2025 Mothership Classic – March 23, 2025
- Toyota US Freestyle National Championship – March 24-31, 2025
- Stewarding Knowledges – May 17, 2025
- Made in Tahoe Spring & Fall – May 24-25; Oct. 11-12, 2025
- Tail Wagger – May 31, 2025
- Big Blue Adventure Series – June-Oct. 2025
- Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic – June 7, 2025
- Tahoe Joy Festival – June 8, 2025
- Music on the Beach – Every Friday from June 13-Aug. 29, 2025
- A Day of Healing Arts – June 14, 2025
- Lake Tahoe Summit Classic – June 14-15, 2025
- Concerts at Commons – Every Sunday from June 15-Sept. 7, 2025
- Broken Arrow Skyrace – June 19-22, 2025
- Public Literary Events OV – June 21-27; July 7-14, 2025
- TrailCon – June 24-25, 2025
- Tahoe City Lakeside Movies – Every Wednesday from June 25-Aug. 13, 2025
- Tahoe Paddle Racing Series – June 28, Aug. 16
- Tahoe City 4th of July Celebration – July 4, 2025
- Wild Lotus Yoga Festival – July 11-13, 2025
- Tahoe Trail 100 – July 19, 2025
- Lake Tahoe Reggae Fest – July 19-20, 2025
- Lake Tahoe Dance Festival – July 22-25, 2025
- Skate the Lake – July 26-27, 2025
- Concours d’ Elegance – Aug. 8-9, 2025
- Tahoe Music Alive Presents Renee Rosnes – Aug. 9, 2025
- Brews, Jazz, and Funk – Aug. 16, 2025
- Lights in the Sky Labor Day Drone Show – Aug. 29, 2025
- Tahoe Music Alive Presents the Musubi Trio – Sept. 13, 2025
- The Mexican Heritage Festival – Sept. 14-20, 2025
- Tahoe City Oktoberfest – Sept. 20, 2025
- Oktoberfest Palisades – Sept. 27, 2025
- A Liar’s Cruise – Oct. 4, 2025
- Tahoe Literary Festival – Oct. 10-11, 2025
- Passport to Dining – Nov. 6, 2025
- Tahoe Film Festival – Dec. 4-7, 2025
- Tahoe Nutcracker – Dec. 19-21, 2025
Learn more about the 2025 events funded here, and the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program here.
