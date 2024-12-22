North Tahoe Chamber is accepting applications for 2025 event funding

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Chamber is now accepting applications for grant sponsorship funding of events that are scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe in 2025. Funding for the grants is generated by the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID), and is used to support events that promote community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health in the region.

Generally, events that receive funding are human-powered sports, cultural, and health and wellness-focused. Submission criteria and the application process are outlined on the NTCA website , with Jan. 10, 2025 being the deadline to submit. New events and events that have not previously been funded are encouraged to apply. The volunteer Business and Chamber Advisory Committee will review the applications and make recommendations to the NTCA Board of Directors, who will make funding decisions at their March 5 meeting.

Preferred investments include events that:

Feature human-powered sports, arts, culture or health/wellness-focused

Create community vitality

Utilize the local workforce and resources/vendors

Have a positive economic impact

Support local nonprofits

Increase brand awareness of North Lake Tahoe

Support longer lengths of stay, shoulder season visitation, and that draw people into the mountains in summer and toward the lake in winter

Scoring and funding prioritization are based on how the events contribute to and benefit economic health, community vitality and environmental stewardship. Each event’s traffic management and sustainability plans are also evaluated, with organizers responsible for identifying and outlining how they will mitigate the impacts of tourism on the community and environment.

Earlier this month, at the recommendation of the Business and Chamber Advisory Committee, the NTCA Board of Directors awarded $262,000 in sponsorship funding, generated by the NLT-TBID, to 11 events scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe in 2025: the Alpenglow Speaker Series, Tahoe City Food and Wine Classic, Tahoe Paddle Series, Tahoe Trail 100, Concours d’ Elegance, Snowfest, The Great Ski Race, Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, Big Blue Adventure, B4BC’s Skate the Lake, and the Broken Arrow Skyrace.

Learn more about the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program and upcoming event funding opportunities here .