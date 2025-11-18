North Tahoe Chamber now accepting applications for 2026 event funding

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Event producers seeking support for 2026 events planned in North Lake Tahoe are invited to apply for event funding beginning December 5, 2025. Applications will be accepted through January 9, 2026 for first-time events or those that received one year of funding through the North Tahoe Chamber.

“Funds made possible thanks to the contributions of local businesses through the Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) assessment are what provide support for new and longtime events that animate our communities for both residents and visitors,” said North Tahoe Chamber executive director, Kimberly Brown. “We encourage event producers interested in adding to the vibrancy of our community with 2026 events to apply for funding.”

In 2025, 40 events — some happening over multiple dates, and representing a diverse range of experiences — received nearly $625,000 in funding. From local favorites like the Made in Tahoe Festival to the Alpenglow Speaker Series, Broken Arrow Skyrace and the Tahoe Film Fest among many others, the events that received funding were selected because they promoted community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health in the region.

Events that take place during off-peak periods are given priority to help support the local economy and mitigate impacts to the environment. In addition, events that help drive people to lakeside communities are prioritized in the winter, while events that take place in the mountains are the focus in the summer.

Event producers interested in applying for 2026 funding will find minimum eligibility requirements, evaluation framework, funding disbursement details, reporting and accountability information and more available online.

Visit northtahoechamber.com to learn more and apply beginning Dec. 5, 2025.