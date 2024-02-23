North Tahoe Chamber relaunches with a new strategic direction, added value and enhanced membership services for local businesses

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Chamber , created in 1954, has relaunched with a renewed strategic direction to cultivate collaborative partnerships, serve as an engaging catalyst, and drive economic impact. Additionally, an expanded offering will provide local businesses even greater value and support through membership.

The Chamber’s priorities were developed in coordination with the volunteer Business and Chamber Advisory Committee , which is comprised of local business leaders. Additionally, the Chamber, NTBA, and TCDA surveyed the business community to further validate the work of the Chamber and the collaborative work among the three organizations. Priorities include addressing the most critical economic challenges facing the region as noted in the six core areas of work.

“The North Tahoe Chamber is focused on taking steps to address key issues that impact the success of our business community and local workforce,” said Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber executive director. “Members benefit by being part of a collaborative team dedicated to cultivating a thriving region for residents, businesses, our workforce, and those who visit.”

Six Core Areas of Support

The goal of the North Tahoe Chamber is to increase value and drive economic success for businesses and the local community through coordinated efforts that include:

Business services: supporting business-to-business partnerships, networking and educational events, and providing businesses with access to local economic data, market research, legislative changes, and industry reports to help them make informed business decisions.

Community vitality: creating the opportunity for community input, convening leaders to solve key issues, supporting local community events/programs that make the community a great place to live, work and visit, and supporting environmental stewardship and tourism mitigation are core to the Chamber’s efforts.

Economic development: addressing key economic development challenges, promoting community driven design initiatives within our town centers, and helping existing businesses succeed while recruiting businesses to the region will bring vitality to downtown cores.

Advocacy: representing pro-business priorities at regional, state and federal levels, serving as a local voice for business and community priorities, investments and local control of TOT-TBID dollars, and providing non-bias education around the issues are at the heart of the Chamber’s advocacy initiatives.

Visitor engagement: the Chamber’s visitor center and staff welcome and educate guests about how to be stewards of Tahoe, and facilitate connections between visitors and the local community through business referrals.

Workforce development: forming partnerships to create a talent pipeline, help businesses acquire high-caliber talent, and providing resources and training opportunities are critical to help solve this key issue.

In addition to these priorities, the North Tahoe Chamber has partnered with the North Tahoe Business Association and the Tahoe City Downtown Association to direct their collective resources toward a body of work that compliments the strategic priorities effectively and efficiently on behalf of local businesses.

Efficiencies That Benefit Businesses

Here’s how businesses benefit:

A single membership now provides access to the robust services, resources and benefits previously offered by each of the partner organizations

Coordinated communication strategies including a shared event calendar, comprehensive community news updates, monthly newsletters, blogs and more

Implementation of effective strategies that serve the business and local community

Continuous progress tracking to ensure strategies and outcomes align with key priorities

The North Tahoe Chamber, North Tahoe Business Association and Tahoe City Downtown Association each receive the majority of their funding from the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program.

Learn more about the North Tahoe Chamber and how to become a member at northtahoechamber.com .