North Tahoe Chamber to host candidate forums on February 6

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Chamber will host two opportunities for community members to hear from and ask questions of candidates running for election in March 2024.

The first event will take place online during the North Tahoe First Tuesday Breakfast Club meeting on February 6, 2024 from 7-8:30 a.m. This live Candidate Forum will provide an opportunity to hear from and ask questions of those running for regional and state offices including California State Assembly, District 1; United States Representative, District 3; and Placer County Board of Supervisors, District 5.

Additionally, the North Tahoe Chamber will host a Placer County District 5 candidate forum that same evening (Feb. 6) in person at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This event will provide an opportunity to hear from candidates running to represent North Lake Tahoe on the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

“These opportunities provide the chance for our community to get to know the candidates running to represent our region and interests,” said Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber Executive Director. “Local elections matter, which is why the Chamber is committed to giving our community opportunities to hear directly from those who are asking for our vote in the upcoming election this March.”