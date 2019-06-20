North Tahoe Class of 2019 celebrates commencement: ‘Destined to do great things’ (PHOTO GALLERY)

Editor’s note: As the Class of 2019 celebrates its commencement, the Sierra Sun is sharing speeches presented by graduating seniors.

First and foremost, we want to thank you all for being here on this monumental day to celebrate the North Tahoe graduating class of 2019.

Standing up here today, we’re full of mixed emotions. On one hand, we can’t wait to leave, and on the other it’s impossible to comprehend how much were going to miss this place. From the intense Spanish lessons in Ms. Steves’ class, all the way to the bombardment of highlighters in Ms. J’s, we love this school and all the people who make North Tahoe what it is.

Wyatt and I came to North Tahoe our sophomore year with nothing but the packs on our backs and a burning desire to learn. In all honesty though, it was a scary transition but, almost immediately after starting here, we felt as if we were truly a part of the North Tahoe family. We’re sad to be leaving, but we’re proud to call this our home base.

… today is the start of so much more. Now’s our chance to show the world what we’ve got.

Every year at graduation, we sit in these bleachers, and we count the days until it’s our turn to walk across this stage and shake the hands of destiny. We’ve checked off every test, every progress report, and every holiday break, and now we’re finally here. We’ve been racing towards today as if it’s the finish line at the end of a long race, but today is not the end. It’s really the start to something new.

It may be the end of our time in high school, the end of AP testing and SATs, and for many of us, the end of living in Tahoe. However, today is the start of so much more. Now’s our chance to show the world what we’ve got.

Throughout history, human nature has always been to revert back to the same cycle. A cycle where we always come back to the same ideals and perspectives and never make room for change. Our class and our generation needs to be at the forefront of this change. We are going to be leaders in the future of transportation technology, medical advancements, clean energy solutions, and so much more. We are all destined to do great things in this world, and there’s nothing stopping us from accomplishing whatever we set out to do.

Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote in his essay, “Education,” “A rule is so easy that it does not need a man to apply it.” This class is not limited by social constructs or old schools of thought; we are not bound by anything except the laws of this universe. We have to collectively come together to bring a new generation of not only dreamers … but doers. From today on, we are responsible for taking action in our own lives.

It’s up to us to make a world that we are proud to live in. It’s so easy for us to step back and watch the world go by, but we don’t have that luxury. If we want something to be different, we’re the ones who have to make that change. We all have the opportunity to leave an impact on this world; we can do everything from writing a book to flying among the stars, but it all starts with taking action. The worst thing we could do is settle for what we know instead of striving for what could be possible. We’re the generation the world is depending on.

Looking back on high school, it’s important not to focus on what we might’ve missed out on, but to realize how these past four years have shaped us to look forward and see the greatness that has yet to come. The relationships and memories that we have made here will stay with us for the rest of our lives: shaping us into the hardworking, devoted and innovative people we are all meant to be.

Wherever we end up, we know we’ll be OK because we will always have the relationships and family that we have built here at North Tahoe. So we want to give one last North Tahoe thanks to all of the families who have supported us, the teachers who have guided us, and the mentors who have mentored us.

We love you guys and thank you for these amazing years.