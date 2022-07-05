North Tahoe climate group to host letter to editor writing event

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The North Tahoe chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a Letters to the Editor party from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at Pizza on the Hill in the Northwoods Clubhouse in Tahoe Donner.

A short how-to video will be screened, followed by a letter writing exercise. Pizza, beverages and other delicious food will be available for purchase. https://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/

For all of us who are concerned about the effects of climate change in Tahoe with the increased incidence of catastrophic wildfires and the accompanying smoke and other health and property hazards, this is a critical time to make our voices heard, and advocate strongly for climate change legislation.

Come join us and craft your letter to the editor.

For more information, contact Jaena Bloomquist by email jaenabloomquist@yahoo.com or phone 707-889-2091.