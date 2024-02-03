North Tahoe Community Alliance accepting applications for Fall 2024 event funding

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance is now accepting applications for grant sponsorship funding of events that are scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe between August 1 – December 31, 2024. Funding for the grants is generated by the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID), and is used to support events that promote community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health in the region.

Generally, events that have received funding have been human-powered sports, cultural, and health and wellness-focused. Submission criteria and the application process are outlined on the NTCA website , with February 16, 2024 being the deadline to submit. New events and events that have not previously been funded are encouraged to apply.

Preferred investments include events that:

Feature human-powered sports, arts, culture or health/wellness-focused

Create community vitality

Utilize the local workforce and resources/vendors

Have a positive economic impact

Support local nonprofits

Increase brand awareness of North Lake Tahoe

Support longer lengths of stay, shoulder season visitation, and that draw people into the mountains in summer and toward the lake in winter

Scoring and funding prioritization are based on how the events contribute to and benefit economic health, community vitality and environmental stewardship. Each event’s traffic management and sustainability plans are also evaluated, with organizers responsible for identifying and outlining how they will mitigate the impacts of tourism on the community and environment.

Earlier this year, at the recommendation of the volunteer Business and Chamber Advisory Committee, the NTCA Board of Directors awarded $192,000 in sponsorship funding, generated by the NLT-TBID, to six events scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe in early 2024: the Alpenglow Speaker Series, Stifel Palisades Tahoe World Cup, Snowfest, The Great Ski Race, Winter WonderGrass Tahoe and the Broken Arrow Skyrace.

The NTCA received 23 funding applications for events taking place between May 1 – July 30, 2024. The NTCA Board of Directors will review the applications and make funding decisions at their March 6 meeting.

Learn more about the events funded here . Learn more about the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program and upcoming event funding opportunities here .