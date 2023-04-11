North Tahoe Community Alliance awards $515,000 for 2023 events

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Funds generated by the businesses that voted to form the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District (NLT-TBID) have been awarded in support of special events that will take place in the region in 2023. In total, $515,000 will contribute to events that bring the character and spirit of North Lake Tahoe to life for residents and visitors and support the local business community.

“Events like these not only contribute to the vibrancy of our business community and local economy, they give residents and visitors unique experiences to look forward to and participate in,” said Tony Karwowski, North Tahoe Community Alliance president and CEO. “It’s exciting to have such a robust event schedule this year, and funding available to support its success.”

Annual partnership funding totaling $50,000 was awarded to support marketing and promotion of the 2023 Alpenglow Speaker Series, Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic, The Great Ski Race, Snowfest, TaHoe Nalu, Skate the Lake, Lake Tahoe Paddle Racing Series, Lake Tahoe Dance Festival and the Tahoe City Oktoberfest.

Additionally, at the recommendation of the Partnership Funding Selection Panel and the Tourism Development Committee, the North Tahoe Community Alliance (NTCA) board of directors approved sponsorship funding requests that were submitted by event producers planning events in 2023, including:

Made in Tahoe Festival – May 27-28 & Oct. 7-8

Lake Tahoe Lacrosse Tournament – June 17-18

Big Blue Adventures – June through October

Tahoe City Drone Show – July 4

Kings Beach Drone Show – Sept. 1

Oktoberfest – Sept. 30

Following the inaugural drone show last summer, this year, both the Tahoe City Downtown Association and North Tahoe Business Association will host expanded drone light shows featuring 300 drones each. A new vendor, Sky Elements , has been selected to produce this year’s shows, which will be performed in celebration of the July 4 holiday in Tahoe City, and Labor Day weekend in Kings Beach.

Events that had previously received sponsorship funding for 2023 included the Palisades Tahoe World Cup, Winter WonderGrass, Broken Arrow Skyrace, Concours d’ Elegance and Highlander.

Learn more about the North Tahoe Community Alliance and how TBID funds are generated and allocated at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .