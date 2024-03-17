North Tahoe Community Alliance grants $267,500 in TBID funds to 12 events scheduled in 2024

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – At the recommendation of the volunteer Business and Chamber Advisory Committee, the North Tahoe Community Alliance Board of Directors has awarded $267,500 in funding generated by the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District to 12 events scheduled to take place in North Lake Tahoe in 2024.

“We had strong interest from new and repeat event organizers who plan to bring their events to North Lake Tahoe this year,” said Kimberly Brown, North Tahoe Chamber executive director. “The events that were selected to receive funding represent a blend of longstanding community favorites and human-powered activities that align with our commitment to add to the vibrancy and vitality of our region.”

Scoring and funding prioritization was based on how the events contribute to and benefit economic health, community vitality and environmental stewardship. Each event’s traffic management and sustainability plans were also evaluated, with organizers responsible for identifying and outlining how they will mitigate the impacts of tourism on the community and environment.

The 2024 events that received funding include:

Tahoe City 4th of July Celebration

Tahoe City Food & Wine Classic

Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

A Day of Healing Arts

Boarding for Breast Cancer’s Annual Skate-the-Lake

Made in Tahoe Spring and Fall Festivals

Big Blue Adventure

Tahoe Music Alive

Lake Tahoe Summit Classic

Tahoe Joy Festival

Tahoe City Lakeside Movie Series

Tahoe Paddle Racing Series

Learn more about the events funded here , and about the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program here .