North Tahoe Community Alliance launches 2nd annual grant cycle funded by tourism revenue

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On August 1, the North Tahoe Community Alliance will officially launch the second Annual Grant Cycle as part of the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program. Designed to support projects and programs that achieve community vitality, economic health, and environmental sustainability with funding generated by tourism, this grant cycle is meant for projects ready for immediate implementation upon approval. Grant workshops will be held on July 16 and July 18 for applicants to learn more about the process and ask questions.

“The Annual Grant Cycle presents an opportunity for funds generated in our community to be reinvested into projects, programs, and services that benefit North Lake Tahoe residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Tara Hetz, NTCA Grant Framework manager. “Our inaugural Annual Grant Cycle resulted in the funding of 12 projects that included specific workforce housing projects, trails and recreation improvements, litter clean-up, accessibility, and business incubator efforts. This next cycle presents a new opportunity to continue to do more.”

Applicants will be required to indicate which priority area(s) they are positively impacting, including:

Community Enhancement and Visitor Integration Infrastructure – community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all.

– community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all. Environmental Stewardship and Mitigation of Tourism Impact – mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability.

– mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability. Transportation – enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region.

– enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region. Workforce Housing – creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable.

– creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable. Trails – enhancing recreational trail use and connecting neighborhoods in non-automotive ways.

Grant applications will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Eligible applicants will be required to present to committees convened by the NTCA in October 2024. Funding decisions will be made and applicants notified in November and December 2024.

Two workshops will be held in advance of the grant application deadline for interested applicants to learn more about the available funding and process. An in-person session will take place at Granlibakken Tahoe on July 16 from 9 to 10 a.m., and a virtual session will be offered July 18 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Learn more about the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work Program and preferred investment opportunities that will be awarded through the Annual Grant Cycle, and register for one of the workshops here .