North Tahoe Community Alliance launches annual grant cycle applications on August 1

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On Friday, August 1, 2025, the North Tahoe Community Alliance will launch the 2025-26 Annual Grant Cycle and begin accepting applications for projects that enhance community vitality, economic health, and environmental sustainability in North Lake Tahoe. Applicants have until September 5, 2025 to request TOT-TBID Dollars at Work funds for projects ready for immediate implementation upon approval.

“Because of the TBID, the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program has given our community an effective way to reinvest revenues generated by both day and overnight visitors,” said Tara Hetz, NTCA grant framework manager. “The Annual Grant Cycle provides an opportunity for applicants to request funding for projects that contribute to our community’s vitality. This year, we’re particularly focused on projects and programs that can provide housing options for local workers. Applicants with workforce housing-related projects are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Annual Grant Cycle applicants are required to indicate which priority area(s) they will positively impact, including:

Community Enhancement and Visitor Integration Infrastructure – community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all.

– community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all. Environmental Stewardship and Mitigation of Tourism Impact – mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability.

– mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability. Transportation – enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region.

– enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region. Workforce Housing – creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable.

– creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable. Trails – enhancing recreational trail use and connecting neighborhoods in non-automotive ways.

Grant applications will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. Applicants will be notified of funding decisions in early 2026.

A series of workshops that offer details on the structure of the Annual Grant Cycle and cover key sections of the application will be offered to interested applicants in August. Topics will include an introduction to the Annual Grant Cycle application and reporting requirements, a housing workshop to help direct housing applications, and a budget and finance workshop. In-person and hybrid office hours will also be available for applicants to ask specific questions. Learn more and register here .

To date, $33.5 million in TOT-TBID Dollars at Work revenues have been directly invested in the North Tahoe community. Learn more about the Annual Grant Cycle and projects and programs made possible because of the TBID at northtahoecommunityalliance.com .