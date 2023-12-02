North Tahoe Community Alliance launches annual grant cycle

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On December 6, the North Tahoe Community Alliance will officially launch the Annual Grant Cycle as part of its Community Investment Program. Designed to fund projects and programs for one year, with the potential to kickstart longer initiatives, this grant cycle is geared toward projects ready for immediate implementation upon approval. Grant workshops will be held on Dec. 13 (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) in person at NTCA’s Visitor Center in Tahoe City, and via Zoom on and Dec. 14 (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) for applicants to learn more about the process and ask questions.

“The Annual Grant Cycle is the second phase of the NTCA’s Community Investment Program , and will allocate up to $5.8 million in funding for projects, programs, and services that benefit North Lake Tahoe residents, businesses, and visitors,” said Tara Hetz, NTCA Grant Framework manager. “We’re thrilled to get this grant cycle underway and to leverage funding generated by our tourism-based economy for the benefit of those who live, work, and play here.”

The Annual Grant Cycle will be used to strategically reinvest funds generated by the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program in support of programs and projects that achieve community vitality, economic health, and environmental sustainability.

Applicants will be required to indicate which priority area(s) they are positively impacting, including:

Community Enhancement and Visitor Integration Infrastructure – community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all.

– community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all. Environmental Stewardship and Mitigation of Tourism Impact – mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability.

– mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability. Transportation – enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region.

– enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region. Workforce Housing – creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable.

– creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable. Trails – enhancing recreational trail use and connecting neighborhoods in non-automotive ways.

Grant applications will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Eligible applicants will be required to present to committees convened by the NTCA in mid-February. Funding decisions will be made and applicants notified in April 2024.

Learn more about the NTCA’s Community Investment Program and preferred investment opportunities that will be awarded through the Annual Grant Cycle here .