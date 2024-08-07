North Tahoe Community Alliance now seeking project applications for annual grant cycle funding

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last week, the North Tahoe Community Alliance launched the second Annual Grant Cycle and began accepting applications for the financial support of projects and programs that achieve community vitality, economic health, and environmental sustainability. Applicants have until Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 to request funds for projects ready for immediate implementation upon approval, with funding for this grant cycle made possible by the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program.

“There was a tremendous response to the 2023-2024 inaugural Annual Grant Cycle, and we’d like to encourage those with projects that are ready for implementation to submit their applications now,” said Tara Hetz, NTCA grant framework manager. “The TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program was designed as the mechanism to reinvest tourism revenues and advance community priorities that support our local business community, residents, visitors, and the environment.”

Applicants are required to indicate which priority area(s) they will positively impact, including:

Community Enhancement and Visitor Integration Infrastructure – community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all.

– community and visitor enhancement for the enjoyment of all. Environmental Stewardship and Mitigation of Tourism Impact – mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability.

– mitigation of the impacts of tourism on our community and environment, and enhancing and protecting environmental sustainability. Transportation – enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region.

– enhancing efficient transportation throughout the region. Workforce Housing – creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable.

– creating a sustainable community through making housing affordable. Trails – enhancing recreational trail use and connecting neighborhoods in non-automotive ways.

Grant applications are being accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Eligible applicants will be required to present to committees convened by the NTCA that represent a diverse collection of local voices October 9-10, 2024. Funding decisions will be recommended by the committees in November 2024, with final decisions made by the NTCA Board of Directors in December 2024. Projects recommended for funding with TOT funds will be recommended to the Placer County Board of Supervisors in January 2025.

In total, 12 projects were recommended to receive $4.3 million in funding during the inaugural Annual Grant Cycle in 2024. Matching funds of over $6.3 million were unlocked as a result, bringing the total investment in North Lake Tahoe to over $10 million. These projects included specific workforce housing projects, trails and recreation improvements, litter clean-up, accessibility, and business incubator efforts.

Learn more about the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work Program and preferred investment opportunities that will be awarded through the Annual Grant Cycle here .