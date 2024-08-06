North Tahoe Community Alliance recognized with CalTravel 2024 Sustainability and Stewardship Award

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The California Travel Association has announced that the North Tahoe Community Alliance is the recipient of its 2024 Sustainability and Stewardship Award. The award recognizes a CalTravel member individual or organization that has successfully implemented sustainability and stewardship practices that enhance environmental health, manage visitor impacts, and improve well-being of residents in their communities.

The NTCA was honored for its shift in focus from previously serving as a Destination Marketing Organization to becoming a Destination Management Organization focused on reinvesting tourism revenue into tangible solutions to benefit the natural environment and the community.

“On behalf of the NTCA staff and our board of directors, it’s an honor to be the recipient of this year’s CalTravel award for Sustainability and Stewardship,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “We have made tremendous progress in our community over the past several years as we’ve successfully begun reinvesting funds generated by tourism into local programs and initiatives that align with North Lake Tahoe community priorities, but we’re really just getting started. Our board and the committees we convene are actively committed to contributing to the triple bottom line of community vitality, economic health and environmental stewardship in our community.”

In its own announcement about the individuals and organizations it recognized in 2024, CalTravel president and CEO Barb Newton said: “The North Tahoe Community Alliance was recognized with the California Travel Association’s 2024 Sustainability and Stewardship Award because of their extraordinary and ongoing efforts to better manage outdoor recreation and tourism in their region. By reinvesting funds generated by tourism, they are making a difference as it relates to stewardship education, reducing litter, improving transportation, and advancing workforce housing initiatives that ultimately benefit residents, local businesses and the visitors of North Lake Tahoe.”

The NTCA will be further recognized by the state association at its annual CalTravel Summit in September. Learn more about the NTCA’s efforts to leverage tourism revenues through the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program here .