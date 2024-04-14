North Tahoe Community Alliance seeks advisors for tourism tax funds

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance is accepting applications for a new advisory committee to guide how $10 million in tourism tax revenue is spent annually in North Lake Tahoe. The TOT Advisory Committee application deadline is May 10.

The 13-member committee is being formed to merge the responsibilities of the Transient Occupancy Tax and Capital Projects Advisory committees. TOT funds are generated by overnight stays in local hotels and short-term rentals in North Lake Tahoe. The goal is to streamline efforts and broaden community input into how the TOT money is used.

By law, the money must be spent to benefit eastern Placer County.

Committee members will evaluate projects and programs based on economic vitality, community enhancement, and environmental stewardship that fit the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work Program priorities. Their funding recommendations will go to the NTCA board, which will advise the Placer County Board of Supervisors on final TOT expenditures.

Each member will serve a two-year term.

The new TOT Advisory Committee continues the NTCA’s role in helping guide tourism tax investments back into the North Tahoe community. The organization, formerly known as the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, advocates for using the funds to support workforce housing, transportation, responsible tourism, and other local needs.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on May 10.

If selected, applicants will be notified by May 31. The NTCA board will seat the new members at its June 5 meeting.

The committee is expected to meet monthly for up to three hours.

To apply, go to https://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com/who-we-are/tot-advisory-committee/

Applicants must live or work in Eastern Placer County communities within the North Lake Tahoe Transient Occupancy Tax Collection area. That area spans Soda Springs to Northstar, Olympic Valley, Alpine Meadows, and lakeside communities from Kings Beach to Tahoma.

For questions, email tara@northtahoecommunityalliance.com