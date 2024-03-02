North Tahoe Community Alliance seeks members for advisory committees

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance is seeking candidates for two volunteer committees that provide valuable input and help guide the work of the NTCA: the TBID Advisory committee and the TBID Zone 1 committee.

The TBID Advisory Committee is responsible for advising the NTCA board of directors in implementation of the Management District Pan (MDP) as it relates to the total TBID budget and how it is allocated and spent within areas of focus that include: sustainability and mitigation of tourism impacts; economic development, transportation and other opportunities; Zone 1 specific services; business advocacy and support; visitor services and visitor centers; and marketing of responsible travel and stewardship initiatives, promotions and special events.

The TBID Zone 1 Committee makes recommendations on the use and implementation of funds specifically allocated to Eastern Placer County lakeside communities generated primarily by assessed lakeside lodging businesses.

Committee positions require a two-year commitment, with typical committee meetings taking place once per month and lasting 1-3 hours in duration per meeting. In total, five seats are currently available:

NLT-TBID Advisory Committee:

Assessed business – must own or represent an assessed business in the tourism business improvement district

Assessed business – must own or represent an assessed business in the tourism business improvement district

TBID Zone 1 Committee:

Assessed Zone 1 lodging business – must own or represent an assessed Zone 1 lodging business

At-large

At-large

Interested community members are invited to express their interest in committee participation by completing this form by 5 p.m. Friday, March 15 to be considered for either committee. Applicants will be notified by Friday, April 5 if they have been recommended to the committee for NTCA Board of Directors approval at their April 10 meeting. For questions on the application process, email anna@northtahoecommunityalliance.com .

Learn more about the TBID Advisory and TBID Zone 1 Advisory committees at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .