North Tahoe Community Alliance to host 66th annual Community Awards Dinner

Award nominations and ticket sales for June 1 event are now open.

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— After a multi-year hiatus due to pandemic gathering restrictions, the 66th annual Community Awards Dinner is returning to North Lake Tahoe on June 1, 2023.

Created to honor local businesses, employees and community members for their accomplishments and positive impacts on the region, the Community Awards Dinner is hosted by the North Tahoe Community Alliance and will take place at the Olympic Valley Events Center at Palisades Tahoe.

“For 65 years, the Annual Community Awards Dinner has been a great way to get our community together to celebrate the hard-working teams making a difference in our region,” said NTCA director of business and community relations Kimberly Brown. “The NTCA is thrilled to bring this event back and to honor the many deserving businesses and individuals that help make up the fabric of our community.”

The Community Awards Dinner will feature a welcome reception with a performance by locals’ favorite Ike & Martin, executive chef-designed dinner by Ben Morgen and venue provided by Palisades Tahoe. The awards will be presented by emcee, Dave Mulligan.

Tickets can be purchased online for $125 per person. In addition, event sponsorship opportunities are available including sponsor tables, entertainment, signature cocktail, sparkling wine toast and the Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Class Graduate. Any additional sponsorship funds raised will be donated to the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership program.

The 2023 community awards categories include: Best Place to Work, Commitment to Sustainability, Business of the Year, New Business of the Year, Nonprofit Organization of the Year, and North Lake Tahoe Lifetime Achievement.

Community members are encouraged to nominate businesses and individuals for the 2023 awards. Nominations are open until April 14, 2023 and can be made online. For event sponsorship information, please contact Joan Spelletich at (530) 581-8778 or joan@northtahoecommunityalliance.com .

Learn more about the event, nominate a business, and buy tickets at http://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com .