North Tahoe Community Alliance to host Community Investment Showcase

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance will host a Community Investment Showcase at the North Tahoe Event Center from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members to learn about the NTCA Community Vitality and Economic Health Investment Program, the projects that have been funded, and how the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program supports a vibrant, year-round economy in North Lake Tahoe.

Earlier this month, 17 projects and programs that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors in the areas of workforce housing, transportation, trails, and tourism mitigation services were selected to receive three years of funding support through the Sponsorship grant program. In total, up to $20,027,558 in funds from Transient Occupancy Tax generated in Eastern Placer County and assessments from the North Lake Tahoe Tourism Business Improvement District were recommended or approved.

Event attendees will meet the NTCA staff and project applicants, and learn about the transformative projects that have been funded. Community members planning to attend are asked to RSVP online by October 10.

Learn more about the NTCA’s Community Vitality and Economic Health Investment Program at https://www.northtahoecommunityalliance.com/our-investments/ .