North Tahoe Community Alliance updates its strategic plan through 2028

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Community Alliance has released its updated Strategic Plan for 2025-2028, outlining a robust vision for a vibrant community where tourism-generated funding supports a healthy economy, protects the natural environment, and enhances the Tahoe experience for all.

Developed by listening to the values and priorities of the community, the plan focuses on four key pillars: Community Vitality, Economic Health & Resiliency, Destination Stewardship, and Organizational Excellence. Each pillar includes targeted initiatives designed to create meaningful, lasting impact for residents, businesses, visitors, and the environment.

“Our updated strategic plan reflects the values and priorities of our community and sets a clear path forward for the work to be accomplished over the next three years,” said Tony Karwowski, NTCA president and CEO. “We heard from various community stakeholders through this process that workforce housing and responsible tourism management remain top priorities, as well as the desire for the NTCA to continue as a community-driven entity that prioritizes local needs. This plan was purposefully created to directly address those requests.”

Strategic Plan Highlights

Community Vitality: To be achieved through community engagement with increased connection and collaboration within North Tahoe, and the reinvestment of locally generated tourism funds with local oversight through the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program.

Economic Health & Resiliency: The NTCA will advocate for infrastructure, programs, and services that support a thriving business environment, and leverage the economic impact of visitation by strengthening North Tahoe’s economy, environmental stewardship, and sustainable tourism through reinvestment of tourism generated funds.

Destination Stewardship: To care for Tahoe, the NTCA will engage in partnerships that drive policy and practices supporting destination stewardship in Lake Tahoe. The organization will also promote and support messaging, programming, and infrastructure improvements that reduce human impacts on the natural environment.

Organizational Excellence: To get this work done well, the NTCA will implement leadership growth and development strategies that optimize the influence and impacts of its staff, board, and committee members in service to the mission and vision of the organization. It will also work to grow the collective leadership development to further the impact of the regional talent pipeline.

The NTCA’s core values – integrity, commitment, collaboration, and stewardship – serve as the foundation of the plan and will guide the decisions of staff and the committees it convenes as they work in support of the community.

For more information about the NTCA and its work as the destination management and stewardship organization for North Lake Tahoe, visit northtahoecommunityalliance.com .