North Tahoe cross country defends regional titles—again

RENO, Nev. – The North Tahoe Lakers once again proved their dominance in Nevada cross country, sweeping both the boys’ and girls’ regional team titles with commanding performances on Friday, Oct. 31 at Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno, Nev. Focused, disciplined, and determined, both teams punched their tickets to the State Championships, extending one of the most storied legacies in high school cross country running.



The North Tahoe team on Oct. 31. Provided / Etienne Bordes

Girls Sweep the Podium

The girls’ team left no doubt, sweeping the podium and controlling the race from start to finish. Lucia Avril claimed the individual win, followed closely by defending regional champion Britta Johnson (2nd) and Niki Johnson (3rd). Kalea Min sealed the scoring in 11th place, giving the Lakers a team total of just 17 points- more than enough to secure another regional title.

Backing them up were Maya Salke (13th) and Annika Johnston (16th), reinforcing the depth and unity that have become hallmarks of North Tahoe’s success.

“Watching them run with confidence and teamwork all the way through the line was incredible,” said Coach Tom LeFevers. “They showed exactly what Laker cross country is all about.”

Annika Johnston on Oct. 31. Provided / Etienne Bordes

Boys Extend a 13-Year Streak

The boys’ team kept North Tahoe’s dynasty alive, winning their 13th consecutive regional championship, a streak that stretches back more than a decade. Elio Adriani dominated the field to take 1st place, followed by Luka Karnickis (4th), Delyan Steves (6th), and David Lu (9th) to lock in a team score of 20 points.

Sole Lanzarone (18th) and Ezra Schnierl (19th) ran strong supporting races, while Espen Olson, in his varsity debut, crossed in 61st and gained valuable experience for the postseason.

“Thirteen straight titles is something special,” said Coach Julien Bordes. “These athletes don’t just race – they carry on a legacy of effort, discipline, and pride.”

Luka Karnickis on Oct. 31. Provided / Etienne Bordes

Eyes on State

With regionals behind them, the Lakers now set their sights on defending their state titles and pursuing what could become the program’s 44th state championship. Fueled by confidence, teamwork, and history, North Tahoe heads into the State Championships ready to make their mark once again.