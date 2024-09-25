North Tahoe cross country dominates Bret Harte Invitational 

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – The North Tahoe Lakers Cross Country team is continuing to have a great season with an impressive performance at the Bret Harte Invitational this past weekend, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

JV Boys Sweep Podium, Claim Team Victory

The Junior Varsity Boys team stole the show with a commanding performance, taking all top three spots and securing the team win. Luka Karnickis led the way with a 1st place finish, followed closely by Max Avril in 2nd and Graham Snideman in 3rd, completing a podium sweep for the Lakers. Xavier Layh placed a solid 12th, while Delyan Steves rounded out the top pack in 14th place. Espen Olson also put in a noteworthy effort, finishing 74th in the 2-mile race.

Varsity Boys Show Grit

North Tahoe’s Varsity Boys team demonstrated determination, with senior athletes Robert Miller and Nicholas Miller finishing 62nd and 113th, respectively. The Lakers’ resilience and potential were on full display as they competed against a strong field.

Varsity Girls Shine Bright

The Varsity Girls team also had standout performances, with Britta Johnson taking a remarkable 3rd place and Hailey Gordon finishing in 21st. Their efforts contributed to an overall strong showing for North Tahoe.

Defending State Champions Look Ahead

As the defending state champions, the North Tahoe Lakers are off to a promising start this season. The team is eager to build on this momentum as they prepare for their next race in Truckee on Saturday, September 28th. With excitement running high, the Lakers are ready to defend their title and aim for more victories this year.