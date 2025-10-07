North Tahoe Cross Country earns podium finish at Leo Mikelonis Memorial

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SPARKS, Nev. – The North Tahoe Lakers continued their strong cross country season with a gritty showing at the Leo Mikelonis Memorial Invitational in Sparks on Saturday, Oct. 4. The boys’ varsity team placed 3rd overall among the big schools, while the girls’ team secured 6th, both highlighting the depth and steady improvement of the program.

North Tahoe Cross Country at Leo Mikelonis Memorial on Saturday, Oct. 4. Provided / Etienne Bordes

The boys delivered a standout performance, with every runner setting a new personal record. Elio Adriani led the Lakers in 6th place, followed by Delyan Steves in 13th, Luka Karnickis in 26th, David Lu in 40th, Ezra Schnierl in 64th, and Sole Lanzarone in 77th. The entire squad showed resilience and fight, pushing themselves to new personal bests on a fast Sparks course.

On the girls’ side, Lucia Avril paced the team with a strong 13th place finish, followed closely by Britta Johnson in 15th. Rounding out the top five were Niki Johnson (38th), Annika Johnson(63rd), and Maya Salke (72nd), each contributing valuable points to the team’s sixth-place finish.

With personal records across the board and solid team results, the Lakers are riding a wave of momentum as they head into the heart of the season.