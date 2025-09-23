North Tahoe Cross Country impresses at Frogtown Invitational

Max Avril and Luka Karnickisat Frogtown Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Provided / Etienne Bordes

ANGELS CAMP, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School cross country team participated in the Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 20.

The Lakers boys placed second in the varsity 3-mile despite missing key runners. Max Avril led the Lakers, finishing 4th in 16 minutes and 49 seconds, followed by Delyan Steves (9th), Luka Karnickis (14th), David Lu (31st), Ezra Schnierl (84th), and Sole Lanzarone.

In the sophomore 2-mile race, Espen Olson smashed his previous record there by over three minutes.

The girls dominated the junior varsity 3-mile, sweeping the podium. Lucia Avril took the win in commanding fashion, with Kalea Min and Maya Salke close behind in 2nd and 3rd.

North Tahoe showed the grit and depth that define the program’s legacy, according to coach Etienne Bordes. The Lakers now turn their focus to the Truckee Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 27, as they continue to build momentum.