North Tahoe Cross Country impresses at Frogtown Invitational
ANGELS CAMP, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School cross country team participated in the Bret Harte Frogtown Invitational at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 20.
The Lakers boys placed second in the varsity 3-mile despite missing key runners. Max Avril led the Lakers, finishing 4th in 16 minutes and 49 seconds, followed by Delyan Steves (9th), Luka Karnickis (14th), David Lu (31st), Ezra Schnierl (84th), and Sole Lanzarone.
In the sophomore 2-mile race, Espen Olson smashed his previous record there by over three minutes.
The girls dominated the junior varsity 3-mile, sweeping the podium. Lucia Avril took the win in commanding fashion, with Kalea Min and Maya Salke close behind in 2nd and 3rd.
North Tahoe showed the grit and depth that define the program’s legacy, according to coach Etienne Bordes. The Lakers now turn their focus to the Truckee Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 27, as they continue to build momentum.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.