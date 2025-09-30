North Tahoe cross country shows progress and grit at Truckee Invitational
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The North Tahoe Lakers cross country team continued their strong fall campaign at the Truckee Invitational Saturday, Sept. 27, delivering a series of personal bests and showing the determination that defines their program.
On the girls’ side, Lucia Avril led the varsity team with a stellar 6th-place finish in the 5,000-meter race, clocking a new personal best of 20:01. She was followed by Britta Johnson in 17th, Niki Johnson in 38th, and Kalea Min in 55th, who also recorded a personal record. Maya Salke set a personal best of her own in 59th place, and Annika Johnson rounded out the varsity squad in 91st.
The boys’ varsity team was led by Elio Adriani, who finished 15th with a new personal record of 17:15. Delyan Steves followed in 39th, also setting a PR, with David Lu not far behind in 80th – another personal best. Ezra Schnierl placed 92nd, and Sole Lanzarone capped off the team’s effort in 101st, recording yet another PR for the Lakers.
As the season progresses, the Lakers continue to build momentum and confidence, driven by their commitment to improvement and their goal of defending their State Titles. The team’s performance in Truckee reflects not only physical growth, but also a strong belief in the North Tahoe Cross Country legacy.
