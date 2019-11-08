North Tahoe falls to North Valleys in league semis

The North Tahoe boys’ soccer team had their season come to an end this afternoon, falling 6-2 to North Valleys in the Class 3A Northern League tournament at Churchill County High School.

The Lakers trailed 2-0 at halftime, but managed to pull within a goal early in the second half. North Valleys answered shortly after, and then increased the lead to three goals to secure a shot at the Northern League championship. The win also earned the defending Northern League champions, North Valleys, a berth into next week’s state tournament.

The Lakers, who upset undefeated Fernley yesterday by scoring three goals late in the match to overcome a 2-0 deficit, finished the season with an 11-11-2 record.