North Tahoe girls basketball falls to Pershing County in league final, still earns spot in state semifinals

PERSHING COUNTY, Nev. – The North Tahoe High School girls basketball team solidified a position in the state tournament semifinals after becoming a league finalist.

The Lakers came short of the 2A Northern League champion title by just three points, losing to Pershing County in the league championship game on Saturday, Feb. 15. Coach Hana Lamb says the Lakers were expected to beat Pershing County, but the match fell on day four of travel, having to leave Tahoe early before the storms. Pershing also had the home court advantage.

The Lakers had earned the finalist spot by outpacing Battle Mountain 45-31 in the league semifinal Friday, Feb. 14 after a quarterfinal bye.

North Tahoe meets Needles High School in the state semifinal in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 21. A win will take the Lakers to the state championship Saturday, Feb. 22 against the winner of the Pershing County versus Lincoln County game. That would make it the second state championship game in a row for the Laker girls.