North Tahoe girls cross country team wins Northern Regional Championship
RENO, Nev. – The North Tahoe girls cross country team triumphed at the NIAA Division 2A Northern Regional Championship held at Rancho San Rafael in Reno on Saturday, Oct. 26.
In addition to their victory, the team was honored with the NIAA State Academic Championship Award, recognizing their excellence in both athletics and academics.
The team is now set to compete in the State Finals in Las Vegas. Notable individual performances included Britta Johnson, who secured 1st place, Hailey Gordon in 2nd, Alexis Hallenberg in 3rd, and Annika Johnston finishing 6th.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.