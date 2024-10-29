North Tahoe girls cross country team wins Northern Regional Championship

RENO, Nev. – The North Tahoe girls cross country team triumphed at the NIAA Division 2A Northern Regional Championship held at Rancho San Rafael in Reno on Saturday, Oct. 26.

In addition to their victory, the team was honored with the NIAA State Academic Championship Award, recognizing their excellence in both athletics and academics.

The team is now set to compete in the State Finals in Las Vegas. Notable individual performances included Britta Johnson, who secured 1st place, Hailey Gordon in 2nd, Alexis Hallenberg in 3rd, and Annika Johnston finishing 6th.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.