North Tahoe girls’ golf wraps up regular season with strong performance

NORTH LAKE TAHOE – The North Tahoe Girls’ Golf team concluded their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 3. They are set to compete in one final out-of-league tournament on Monday, Oct. 7, hosted by Truckee at Tahoe Donner, before heading to the Regional Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Toiyabe.

This season, the team participated in nine regular season tournaments. North Tahoe emerged victorious in four of these events and secured second place in two others. Unfortunately, they were unable to field enough players to compete in three additional tournaments, resulting in no team score for those events.

Rival Incline also had a noteworthy season, winning two tournaments and finishing second in two others, but faced challenges in fielding full teams for the remaining five tournaments.

Individually, North Tahoe athletes made their mark, recording two first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes, and seven top-five finishes, alongside five additional top-ten finishes. The rivalry with Incline has intensified throughout the season, setting the stage for an exciting showdown in the postseason.

Leading the team are senior Baylie Gensburg and junior Addison Jones, with strong contributions from freshman Leah Homsy and junior Ellie Jacob.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.