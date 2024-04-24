North Tahoe golf team prepares for State Championship run after dominant regular season performances

The North Tahoe golf team is gearing up for their final regular-season tournament on Tuesday, Apr. 30, at Toiyabe. Having secured victories in four out of six tournaments and placing second in the other two, they’re undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with as they head towards the Regionals on May 9 at Red Hawk and the States at Ruby View in Elko on May 15-16.

This powerhouse team has four first-place individual finishes under their belt, along with an impressive tally of 14 top-5 finishes and 18 top-10 finishes throughout the season.

Under the guidance of Head Coach Kirsten Harris and Assistant Coach Kyle Culbreth, the team has demonstrated exceptional talent and determination. They are not only aiming for a third consecutive state title but also eyeing a second individual state title, with Ty Whisler and Nolan Smith both in contention for the individual honors.

Ty Whisler tees off at Sierra Sage. Provided / Kirsten Harris

Recapping their recent performances, on March 14 at Eagle Valley, despite missing two of their top 4 players, North Tahoe secured a second-place finish with a team score of 371, with Ty Whisler earning second place and Nolan Smith finishing fourth. On March 18 at Carson Valley, again missing key players, they claimed first place with a team score of 382, with Nolan Smith coming in third and Anders Koijane in fifth.

Their performance on March 25 at Eagle Valley East saw them take second place with a team score of 355, showcasing Ty Whisler’s first-place finish and Ian Bower’s fourth-place performance.

Ian Bower teeing off at Sierra Sage. Provided / Kirsten Harris

A notable turning point was their Apr. 10 tournament at Sierra Sage, where they had their full lineup for the first time and dominated with a team score of 323, securing first place. Nolan Smith claimed first, Ty Whisler second, and Ian Bower fifth, with Anders Koijane and Trace Gensburg also contributing significantly.

Their recent victory at Graeagle Meadows on Apr. 22 further solidified their dominance, with a first-place team score of 351. Ty Whisler continued his stellar run with another first-place finish, supported by Ian Bower in fourth and Anders Koijane in seventh.

Anders Koijane getting ready to tee off. Provided / Kirsten Harris

As they head into the final stretch of the season, North Tahoe’s consistent excellence and depth in talent make them strong contenders for another triumphant run at the State Championships.