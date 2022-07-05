North Tahoe grad Ramirez claims 48th Ponderosa Ridge Run

Winner Jose Ramirez and first female Katie Trent with Austin Angell, holding their “Survivor” ribbons.

Provided/Ron Nageotte

STATELINE, Nev. — Jose Ramirez and Katie Trent, two runners who have enjoyed success on running trails in the past, emerged as the pace setters on Saturday, July 2, at the 48th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run.

Ramirez, a two-time state cross country champion at North Tahoe High School in 2001-02, finished as the overall winner with a time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 42 seconds over the challenging 9.5-mile course across the mountain tops from Spooner Summit toward Kingsbury. Trent, a veteran ultra-distance runner, wound up second overall and as the first woman in 1:43:49 on a day that featured sunny and mild weather conditions.

A total of 16 participants, runners and hikers alike, made their way to the finish line on North Benjamin Drive near the summit of 7,344-foot Daggett Pass on Kingsbury Grade. The course gains nearly 2,000 feet in elevation in the first four-and-a-half miles.

The oldest finisher was Ute Luyies, 83, who completed the course together with Carol Nageotte, 74, in a time of 3:30:21.

Ramirez enjoyed a stellar cross country career at North Tahoe, as he placed second at Nevada’s 3A state meet as a sophomore in 2000 and won gold as a junior and senior.

Trent’s success in running has come since she left Reno High School in 2010. She has run ultra distance races since then and in April, was the sixth female finisher at the American River 50-mile race. In 2021, she ran sub-24 hours and was the fourth woman at the Old Dominion 100-miler in Virginia, then finished the Western States 100 (Squaw Valley to Auburn) just three weeks later. This is her second victory at the Ridge Run, having also been the first woman to finish in 2013.

The Ridge Run is held annually on the first Saturday of July. No awards are presented, although all finishers receive a green “Survivor” ribbon.

Complete results:

1. Jose Ramirez 1:28:42

2. Katie Trent 1:43:49

3. Chuck Coxe 1:47:06

4. Anthony Olivero 1:48:50

5. Kevin Brunson 1:49:57

6. Nick Ashmore 1:54:48

7. Chris Crawford 2:05:49

8. Cheryl Lloyd 2:09:42

9. Chelsea Cluff 2:17:57

10. Tony Jensen 2:18:00

11. Martin Crawford 2:25:02

12. Jeffrey Conner 2:28:39

13. Babette Galinak 2:57:53

14. Mindy Crawford 3:04:00

15. Ute Luyies 3:30:21

16. Carol Nageotte 3:30:22