North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation to host community Sukkot Festival Sunday, October 1

TAHOE VISTA, Calif. – Experience the joy of Sukkot with friends, family, and the community at the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation’s Brisket and Brews Sukkot Fall Festival.

Experience delicious food, beer, a farmer’s market, live music, and kids’ activities at the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation, 7000 Latone Avenue, Tahoe Vista, CA from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Temple members will serve traditional Jewish-style beef brisket and Challah bread along with tasty side dishes. Each admission includes a plate of food and a commemorative pint glass + one beer pour for the adults and a reusable water pouch for the kids. There will be live music, kid activities including face painting and lawn games, and a farmers’ market.

Learn about the Jewish Fall holiday of Sukkot which celebrates and gives thanks for the bounty of the earth and meet the members of the North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation.

Tickets are on sale now! Advance tickets are $25 adults and $10 for kids or they are $35 and $10 at the door.

Purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brisket-brews-sukkot-fall-festival-tickets-697549989797?fbclid=IwAR3Sjga48H5u_l1aPRfdhmTuTDwg0LzdUQhPcQr7Pc6KhLQRBvWcQcjFUGQ