North Tahoe High excels at Kirkwood Relays
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – North Tahoe High School’s ski team stole the spotlight during the second race of the season, hosted at Kirkwood last Friday. With ideal conditions, the three-person team relay saw athletes circling the Kirkwood meadow on a 3-kilometer course. Participants embraced the fun spirit of the day, sporting colorful tutus, feather boas, and ties.
In the boys’ division, North Tahoe’s “Fast Guys” team—comprising Sole Lanzarone, Robert Miller, and Xavier Layh—delivered a dominant performance. They clinched first place with a time of 26:46, finishing 1:41 ahead of Truckee High’s second-place team, “Straight Thuggin,” made up of Ty Hammond, Keeler Behan, and Connor Suen.
North Tahoe’s girls’ team, “2 Girls on 2 Skis,” featuring Hailey Gordon and Kalea Min (with Gordon skiing both the first and second legs), impressed by finishing third overall and just one second behind the boys’ runner-up. Truckee High’s girls’ team, “Fast Cats,” consisting of Addie Rassuchine Purvance, Caroline Cooke, and Jayna Palmer, took second in the girls’ division and placed sixth overall.
The next race, the Truckee Sprints, will take place on Jan. 24 at Auburn Ski Club. This home event for Truckee High will feature elimination sprint rounds under the lights, starting at noon for middle school competitors and 2:30 p.m. for high school athletes. It’s a can’t-miss event for ski racing fans.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.