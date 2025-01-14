North Tahoe High excels at Kirkwood Relays

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – North Tahoe High School’s ski team stole the spotlight during the second race of the season, hosted at Kirkwood last Friday. With ideal conditions, the three-person team relay saw athletes circling the Kirkwood meadow on a 3-kilometer course. Participants embraced the fun spirit of the day, sporting colorful tutus, feather boas, and ties.

In the boys’ division, North Tahoe’s “Fast Guys” team—comprising Sole Lanzarone, Robert Miller, and Xavier Layh—delivered a dominant performance. They clinched first place with a time of 26:46, finishing 1:41 ahead of Truckee High’s second-place team, “Straight Thuggin,” made up of Ty Hammond, Keeler Behan, and Connor Suen.

North Tahoe’s girls’ team, “2 Girls on 2 Skis,” featuring Hailey Gordon and Kalea Min (with Gordon skiing both the first and second legs), impressed by finishing third overall and just one second behind the boys’ runner-up. Truckee High’s girls’ team, “Fast Cats,” consisting of Addie Rassuchine Purvance, Caroline Cooke, and Jayna Palmer, took second in the girls’ division and placed sixth overall.

Truckee High Fast Cats – Left to Right: Adeline Rassuchine Purvance, Jayna Palmer, Caroline Cooke. Provided / Reb Anderson

The next race, the Truckee Sprints, will take place on Jan. 24 at Auburn Ski Club. This home event for Truckee High will feature elimination sprint rounds under the lights, starting at noon for middle school competitors and 2:30 p.m. for high school athletes. It’s a can’t-miss event for ski racing fans.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.