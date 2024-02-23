North Tahoe High has success at NIAA Alpine Ski State Championships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Last week marked the culmination of the NIAA Alpine Ski State Championships, held at Diamond Peak. On Feb. 13 and 14, North Tahoe High School’s had a remarkable performance, notably by the boys’ team, which consistently dominated with numerous podium sweeps and a presence with four to five racers frequently securing top ten positions. Noteworthy achievements include sweeping the podium at Kirkwood GS on Jan. 29 and securing multiple top positions at the Sugar Bowl Slalom.

The North Tahoe High School Alpine Ski team dominated the standings this season with several podium sweeps and consistently placing four to five racers in the top ten. The racers head to Mammoth next month for the Western Region US High School Championships. Provided / Gretchen Sproehnle

“We are so proud of our team. The depth of talent is beyond impressive. It was truly an honor and a pleasure to spend time with these athletes this winter. We have a great group of underclass racers coming up, but we’re going to miss our seniors next year and thank them for four years of quality racing,” Gretchen Sproehnle, Assistant Coach of North Tahoe High School’s Alpine Ski Team, said.

However, the season wasn’t without challenges, as the initial three races out of six were canceled due to adverse weather conditions, necessitating rescheduling and resulting in a demanding timetable with frequent back-to-back races, posing difficulties for the students. The scheduling complexities stemmed from NIAA regulations mandating the conclusion of the ski season before the onset of spring sports in early March, as well as accommodating holidays such as President’s Day and Ski Skate Week.

A highlight of this season was the revival of the night race at Heavenly by the Tahoe Basin Ski League on Feb. 9. In the regular season, the boys’ team secured victories in five out of six races, while the girls’ team achieved first place in four races and second place in one.

At the State Championships, NTHS yet again showcased their skills, with notable victories including Jake Buchanan clinching the Boys State GS and SL titles, and Olive Wilson and Addison Jones emerging as champions in the Girls State GS and SL respectively. In the combined individual standings, Addison Jones and Siduri Dunning secured the top two positions for girls, while Jake Buchanan, McCoy Hudson, and Ian Bower claimed the top three spots for boys.

The team’s collective achievements were equally impressive, with NTHS boys securing first place in GS and SL, and dominating the overall standings by a significant margin. Throughout the season, NTHS demonstrated consistent excellence, resulting in securing the top overall positions for both boys and girls. Additionally, Truckee’s Caroline Ehrmann and North Tahoe’s Tyler Rantz were recognized as NIAA’s All-State MVP Women’s Skier and MVP Men’s Skier respectively.

To cap off the season, members of the ski teams from NTHS and other schools in the Tahoe Basin Ski League are gearing up for the Western Region US High School Championships at Mammoth Mountain next month. This event brings together the top high school racers from the Western half of the US to compete for their state in a championship format event, participating in GS and Slalom.