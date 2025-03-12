North Tahoe High School boys golf wraps up first tournament in hunt for consecutive state championship

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – The North Tahoe High School boys golf team played their first tournament of the season on Monday, March 10 at Carson Valley Golf Course. The occasion marked the start of the team’s hunt for their fourth consecutive NIAA 2A State Championship.

The Lakers have gotten an early start to their practices, but it has required unique and creative tactics. That has included utilizing indoor simulators, thanks to Tahoe National Restaurant, as well outdoors in what head coach Kirsten Harris describes as snow golf. “Think tennis balls, golf clubs and snow boots.”

Eventually the team was able to practice putting and chipping on a small patch of green surrounded by snow, thanks to the Tahoe City Public Utility District and Tahoe City Golf Course.

The North Tahoe High School golf team practicing on a small patch of green at the Tahoe City Golf Course. Provided / Kirsten Harris

3A Churchill County High School joined the tournament and ran the table with an impressive showing. The Lakers topped the leader board for the 2A teams with a team score of 389, beating Incline (392) by 3 strokes in a nail biting finish.

NTHS was led by co-team captain and senior Ty Whisler shooting 80, followed by a solid showing from sophomore Trace Gensburg, as well as impressive showings from freshmen Braden Basile, 102, Colt Pata, 117 and Aidan Pinand 133.

Despite the team missing two of their top three returning seniors for the season opener, the young team secured a narrow victory.

Harris says the North Tahoe and the rest of the 2A teams are very appreciative of Carson Valley Golf Course for hosting and donating so many tee times for an extended field.

The Lakers make their next tournament appearances Monday, March 17 at Eagle Valley East and Thursday, March 20 at Empire Ranch in Carson City, Nev.