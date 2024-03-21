North Tahoe High School clinches historic 3-Peat at Calif. State High School Snowboard Championships

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. – North Tahoe High School has made history by winning the California State High School Snowboard Championships for the third consecutive year, marking an unprecedented three-peat. The event took place at Mount Shasta during the week of March 4, featuring 34 teams competing fiercely over three days.

Avala Warner. Provided / Michael Bumann

The Lady Lakers led the charge with an outstanding performance, achieving an unbeaten season and securing the Women’s State Championship title. Their stellar showing saw four racers earning spots on the All-State Team. Avala Warner led the team with a 6th place finish, closely followed by Haliee Degliontonia in 8th, Senior Captain Alex Bumann in 10th, and Cassique Williams in 19th.

Haliee Degliontonia. Provided / Michael Bumann

Meanwhile, the Men’s team contributed significantly to the school’s success, clinching a second-place finish overall. This collective effort across both teams led to North Tahoe High School claiming the overall Team State Championship for the third year in a row. Seniors Alex Bumann and Logan Carter have been part of all three championship-winning teams.

Captain, Alex Bumann. Provided / Michael Bumann

The Lady Lakers continued to shine in the individual events, delivering strong performances in both the Giant Slalom and Slalom races. In the Giant Slalom, North Tahoe ended with three racers in the top 20: Avala Warner in 7th, Alex Bumann in 9th, and Haliee Degliontonia in 13th. The Slalom race reinforced the team’s depth, with Haliee Degliontonia securing 6th place, followed by Avala Warner in 11th, Alex Bumann in 13th, and Cassique Williams in 19th.

Cassique Williams. Provided / Ryan Williams

On the Men’s side, the team earned five All-State Team honors, with Logan Carter leading the charge with a 3rd place finish. Kai Cortez followed closely in 6th place, with Ronin Ho in 13th, Maverick Lucas in 15th, and Indy Pata in 19th. Logan Carter secured 2nd place in the Slalom race, with Kai Cortez in 11th, Ronin Ho in 17th, and Maverick Lucas in 20th. In the Giant Slalom, Logan Carter claimed 4th place, followed by Maverick Lucas in 10th and Ronin Ho in 19th.

Logan Carter. Provided / Michael Bumann

This year’s championships not only showcased the talent and hard work of North Tahoe High School’s snowboard teams but also solidified their standing as a dominant force in high school snowboarding. The dedication of the athletes and coaches, including Jessi Page and Tom Burt, has once again proven to be a winning formula.

As the season comes to a close, the North Tahoe community and snowboarding enthusiasts across California celebrate this historic three-peat, looking forward to the continued success of this powerhouse in high school snowboarding.