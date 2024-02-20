North Tahoe High School dominates final regular season snowboard race at Northstar Resort
NORTHSTAR, Calif. – On Feb. 12, Northstar Resort served as the stage for the conclusion of the high school snowboard racing season. The Lady Lakers of North Tahoe High School clinched yet another triumph, maintaining their flawless record throughout the regular season.
At the forefront of the Lady Lakers’ charge stood senior team captain, Alex Bumann, who secured a first-place finish. Her performance was supported by Cassique Williams, who claimed second place, contributing significantly to the team’s overall success. The depth of talent within the Lady Lakers was further highlighted by the top 20 finishes of several team members, including Simone Desens (7th), Marin Brimm (13th), Hailee Degliontoni (15th), and Avala Warner (17th).
Meanwhile, the men’s team from North Tahoe High School also left a mark, securing a second-place team finish. Spearheading the men’s team was Logan Carter, who delivered a first-place performance. His achievement was reinforced by the strong performances of teammates Kai Cortez (8th), JJ Berberich (10th), Ronin Ho (11th), and Indy Pata (15th), all of whom secured spots in the top 20.
The combined efforts of both the Lady Lakers and the men’s team, clad in their trademark “onesies” as a lighthearted tradition for the final race of the regular season, propelled North Tahoe High School once again to victory, concluding an undefeated team season. This triumph not only solidifies their reputation as formidable contenders but also sets the stage for their pursuit of defending their title as State Champions, with the California High School State Championships slated to unfold at Mount Shasta in the first week of March.
North Tahoe is sending 12 athletes (6 women, 6 men) to the State Championships for both Slalom and Giant Slalom disciplines. Among the athletes earning the privilege to represent North Tahoe are: Alex Bumann, Avala Warner, Hailee Degliontoni, Cassique Williams, Marin Brimm, Simone Desens, Logan Carter, Ronin Ho, JJ Berberich, Kai Cortez, Indy Pata, and Maverick Lucas.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.