North Tahoe High School dominates final regular season snowboard race at Northstar Resort

NORTHSTAR, Calif. – On Feb. 12, Northstar Resort served as the stage for the conclusion of the high school snowboard racing season. The Lady Lakers of North Tahoe High School clinched yet another triumph, maintaining their flawless record throughout the regular season.

Captain Alex Bumann and Coach Tom Burt. Provided / Michael Bumann

At the forefront of the Lady Lakers’ charge stood senior team captain, Alex Bumann, who secured a first-place finish. Her performance was supported by Cassique Williams, who claimed second place, contributing significantly to the team’s overall success. The depth of talent within the Lady Lakers was further highlighted by the top 20 finishes of several team members, including Simone Desens (7th), Marin Brimm (13th), Hailee Degliontoni (15th), and Avala Warner (17th).

Cassique Williams came in second at Northstar. Provided / Michael Bumann

Meanwhile, the men’s team from North Tahoe High School also left a mark, securing a second-place team finish. Spearheading the men’s team was Logan Carter, who delivered a first-place performance. His achievement was reinforced by the strong performances of teammates Kai Cortez (8th), JJ Berberich (10th), Ronin Ho (11th), and Indy Pata (15th), all of whom secured spots in the top 20.

Logan Carter came in first place at Northstar. Provided / Michael Bumann

The combined efforts of both the Lady Lakers and the men’s team, clad in their trademark “onesies” as a lighthearted tradition for the final race of the regular season, propelled North Tahoe High School once again to victory, concluding an undefeated team season. This triumph not only solidifies their reputation as formidable contenders but also sets the stage for their pursuit of defending their title as State Champions, with the California High School State Championships slated to unfold at Mount Shasta in the first week of March.

Kai Cortez came in eighth at Northstar. Provided / Michael Bumann

North Tahoe is sending 12 athletes (6 women, 6 men) to the State Championships for both Slalom and Giant Slalom disciplines. Among the athletes earning the privilege to represent North Tahoe are: Alex Bumann, Avala Warner, Hailee Degliontoni, Cassique Williams, Marin Brimm, Simone Desens, Logan Carter, Ronin Ho, JJ Berberich, Kai Cortez, Indy Pata, and Maverick Lucas.