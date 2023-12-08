North Tahoe High School volleyball team wins Nevada 2A State Championship

TAHOE CITY, Calif.— The North Tahoe High School varsity girls volleyball team swept the Nevada 2A State Championship in Las Vegas in early November, marking the first win of it’s kind to the team since 1990.

Being only the fifth volleyball championship win in the school’s history, both the team and varsity coach Chiara Gajar are thrilled to have not only secured the win, but to have one again brought victory to North Tahoe High School.

High school volleyball sets are played for the best three out of five sets, meaning a team would need to win three games out of five total in order to move forward or secure the win.

Each set is played to 25 points, with the fifth game to 15 if a fifth game is needed. Coach Gajar explained that the team had a 24 week winning streak, only going to four games one time the entire season.

The North Tahoe High School varsity girls volleyball team swept the Nevada 2A State Championship in Las Vegas in early November, marking the first win of it’s kind to the team since 1990. Provided

“Our season this year, we are twenty-eight and two,” said Gajar. “Our two losses happened in the pre-season tournament that we went to back in August, where we won four games and lost two. After that, everything else, we won.”

Sweeping the competition was a huge triumph for the team heading into the championships, as the team led first in their league, and had made it to states again, taking home the win.

“That hadn’t happened at our high school since 1990,” said Gajar. “So it was a thirty-three year gap of the volleyball team to win the state title.”

At the championship, the team won each of their games in three sets, not needing to move onto a fourth or fifth.

“It was just an amazing performance,” said Gajar.

Leading up to the state championship game, there had been multiple games that the team had swept through, including at Pershing County High School at 3-0, Lake Mead Academy at 3-0, and GV Christian High School at 3-0.

The team was led by multiple seniors who will either move onto volleyball after high school, or who celebrated their last game at the championship game.

Senior Alana Hendricks led the team with an average of 3.2 kills per set, followed by junior Stella Gajar with 2.5. Senior Lola Williams hitting percentage was the highest at .403, followed by Hendricks at .399. Hendrick’s overall hitting percentage was ranked number four in the state of Nevada, followed by Stella Gajar who was ranked at number 12.

Coach Gajar explained that following the tournament, there is a state team that is identified.

“Three of my players made the team,” said Gajar.

Coach Gajar’s daughter, Stella, will be a senior next year, potentially leading the team now that seven of Coach Gajar’s team members will be graduating next year.

Coach Gajar also revealed that just like her daughter, she also attended North Tahoe High School, and was on the 1990 state championship team.

With the drive to win seemingly in their blood, Coach Gajar and her daughter will return next year with only two other returning varsity players.

“I think what I’m looking forward to most would probably be to see the growth of some of our JV players, especially those that play club volleyball this winter,” said Coach Gajar. “It’s going to be a whole new version of North Tahoe volleyball next year because we’ll only have three returning varsity players. So it’ll be interesting and exciting.”

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.