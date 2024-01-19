North Tahoe High snowboarding team dominates

TAHOE CITY, Nev. – North Tahoe High School’s snowboarding team shredded right to the top in the first Giant Slalom (GS) race of the season at Palisades.

Senior Logan Carter showcased remarkable performance from the outset, securing a first-place finish over Cass Jones from Truckee High. The upcoming races promise a nail-biting competition between these two contenders throughout the season, with Carter defending his state championship. Three additional North Tahoe men, namely Ronin Ho (6th), Kai Cortez (7th), and JJ Berberich (10th), also achieved impressive placements within the top 10.

Logan Carter preparing to drop for his first run. Provided / Jessi Page

In the Varsity Women’s category, North Tahoe’s Team Captain, Alex Bumann, demonstrated her talent with a combined time of 49.35, earning her 4th place. Following closely were two other North Tahoe ladies in the top 10, as Avala Warner secured 7th place, and Simone Desens claimed the 8th position. This collective performance marks a strong beginning for the team in the current season.

“It’s really cool to see most of the team placed at the top out of 60 athletes in both the men’s and women’s categories. They have worked so hard to get where they are today,” Jessi Page, North Tahoe High School’s Snowboarding Coach, continues, “I’m really proud of them for coming out for their first race, having not been able to train on gates all season and putting down great times with confidence. They have so much fun out there competing against their buddies at Truckee High.”