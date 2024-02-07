North Tahoe High Snowboarding teams prove their skill again and again

North Tahoe Men’s Team. Provided / Michael Bumann

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. – On Jan. 15, the North Tahoe High School Snowboarding teams showcased their dominance once more at Boreal in the second race of the season. They secured their second consecutive first-place finish as a team, with the women’s squad also claiming the top spot and the men’s team earning second.

The women’s lineup featured four athletes within the top 10. Team captain Alex Bumann led the charge with a second-place finish, closely followed by Cassique Williams (4th), Avala Warner (5th), and Simone Desens (7th). Meanwhile, the men’s contingent, including Kai Cortez (3rd), Logan Carter (5th), JJ Berberich (7th), and Ronin Ho (8th), solidified their reputation as a formidable force on the slopes.

Alex Bumann came in 2nd at Boreal. Provided / Michael Bumann

Moving forward to Jan. 22, the third race of the season, held at Northstar, proved to be another triumph for North Tahoe. Both the women’s and men’s teams secured individual first-place finishes, culminating in another combined team victory. The consistency of Bumann (2nd) and Williams (3rd), complemented by Warner’s (7th) steadfast performance, propelled the women’s team to success. On the men’s side, Carter’s near-top finish (2nd), with Berberich (8th), ensured another stellar outing for North Tahoe.

Cassique Williams came in 4th at Boreal. Provided / Michael Bumann

The excitement continued at the fourth race, a slalom event held at Alpine Meadows on Jan. 29. Once again, the women’s team claimed the top spot, while the men secured third place. The collective effort of Bumann (3rd), Degliontoni (4th), Williams (7th), Warner (8th), and Desens (9th) for the women, and Carter (3rd), Cortez (5th), and Ho (10th) for the men, underscored North Tahoe’s continued dominance in the top 10 positions.