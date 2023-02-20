North Tahoe Kiwanis donates $10k to local club, supporting community for more than 40 years

Kiwanis Club of North Lake Tahoe donated $10,000 to the North Tahoe Boosters Club.

Kiwanis Club of North Lake Tahoe is one of the basin’s long standing nonprofits.

We just recently donated $10,000 to the North Tahoe Boosters Club, a fellow nonprofit promoting the development and growth of student athletes attending North Tahoe middle and high schools.

KNLT’s charter is to provide support to our youth and local programs by donating significant contributions to more than 60 local organizations. But it doesn’t stop there, because current plans call for the participation in a future major Legacy Project that will be designed not only to enhance activities in our community, but also for visitors who often frequent the area.

The fundraising events spread across a wide spectrum of organizations and individuals, including Academic Scholarships, School Booster Clubs, Boys and Girls Clubs, the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, the Snow Festival, Music Festivals, July Fire Works and the Octoberfest.

In December, KNLT jointly participated in a locally sponsored pancake breakfast/Santa gift giving event at the Tahoe City Golf Course Clubhouse, for children 10 years and younger were invited to share their Christmas wishes with Santa and receive gifts, and all of which that day was amid the arrival of a wintery mix of weather. In total, 500 gifts were purchased for the event.

The club’s contributions are principally derived from three major events each year, including a Benefit Auction and Wine Tasting the first Sunday in May at Sunnyside, a Summer Car Show in Tahoe City and a Fall Golf Tournament the second Wednesday of October.

KNLT also hosts numerous social events ranging from river rafting, to wine tasting tours and informal dinners, all in an effort to develop strong relationships among its members and guests.

The Kiwanis Club of North Lake Tahoe is part of a global organization that was formed in Detroit, Michigan in 1915; the local chapter was chartered in 1981. Meetings are held the first and third Thursdays of each month, except in July and August at Rosie’s Café in Tahoe City. The first meeting each month focuses on local community speakers/organizations, and the second meeting is an open Board of Directors meeting.

KNLT would like to encourage individuals in the North Lake Tahoe community to participate in monthly local business presentations and welcome the opportunity for new members.

If you are interested, go to https://kiwanisnlt.org/contact-us/ to help continue KNLT’s 40-plus years of dedication to our community.

Bruce Lanni is a member of the Kiwanis Club of North Lake Tahoe.