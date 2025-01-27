North Tahoe Lakers unstoppable in third straight sweep at Northstar

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The North Tahoe High School snowboard team is proving itself a dynasty in the making. On Jan. 20, at the season’s third race held on the fast slopes of Northstar, the Lakers cemented their dominance with yet another resounding victory. The defending state champions swept the Giant Slalom, clinching first place in the Varsity Women’s, Men’s, and Overall Team standings.

Men’s Varsity

The men’s team continued their relentless march, with Kai Cortez unleashing a breathtaking display of speed and control to claim the top spot. Tristan Bumann powered into 3rd place, while JJ Berberich (4th) and Ronin Ho (6th) added vital points to secure the team’s third consecutive win. Their collective performance once again underscored the Lakers’ reputation as a powerhouse in high school snowboarding.

Women’s Varsity

Leading the charge for the women’s team, Simone Desens delivered a flawless performance to secure her first victory of the season. Not far behind, Cassique “Q” Williams earned a hard-fought 3rd place, showcasing her remarkable consistency. Teammates Hailee Degliatoni (7th) and Peyton Haas (10th) contributed key finishes, epitomizing the depth and tenacity that define this squad.

A Standard of Excellence

“The results speak for themselves, but what truly sets this team apart is their unwavering commitment to each other,” said Coach Jessi Page. “From preparation to execution, they’ve built a culture of excellence that the entire team has bought into. Where we go one, we go all.”

Under brisk winter skies and facing a technically demanding Northstar course, the Lakers demonstrated the poise and preparation of seasoned champions. Each turn and carve was a testament to their training, resilience, and unity.

Eyes on the Future

With their third sweep of the season now in the books, the Lakers remain the undisputed leaders in high school snowboarding. Their next challenge awaits at Alpine Meadows on Jan. 27.