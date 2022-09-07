North Tahoe Meals on Wheels program gets $2k boost
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — David “Johnny B” Rutter recently presented a $2,000 check from Pete ‘n Peters to Sharon Romack, executive director of Sierra Senior Services. The money was earmarked for the “Meals on Wheels” program.
Rutter said, “This has always been our favorite local charity and we wanted to again honor all the volunteers for their countless hours delivering over 700 meals a week in the North Tahoe Area to the less fortunate and ones that cannot provide for themselves.”
Rutter recently sold Pete ‘n Peters and retired after 42 years.
