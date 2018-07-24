North Tahoe, Meeks Bay fire crews respond to pair of small fires

Local fire crews were called to action on Tuesday afternoon to put out a pair of small fires in Alpine Meadows and Sugar Pine Point State Park.

The fires didn’t cause any property or structure damage, and according to North Tahoe Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Erin Holland, have since been contained

The fire in Alpine was described by the district's Facebook page as a "small tree fire." During that time, crews at North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire Protection District also responded to a small vegetation fire at Sugar Pine Point State Park.

The fires posed no threat to structures or property, according to the district, and as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the size and cause of the two fires hasn’t been made available.

The United States Forest Service and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were also on hand, and remained on scene afterward.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District asked the public to remain vigilant following Tuesday’s fires and to report any smoke following thunderstorms.