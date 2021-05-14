North Tahoe Public Utility District announces park enhancements

Next month, the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) will begin a series of enhancements and upgrades to the North Tahoe Regional Park’s synthetic turf field and paved pathways.

The $2 million project includes the replacement and expansion of the synthetic turf field (also known as Field #4), which was originally built in 2007 and is one of the only sports fields of its kind in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The project also includes the addition of a new paved pathway, connecting the Park’s tennis courts to the upper parking lot and creating a fully accessible trail loop between the two main parking areas.

“Field #4 is used year-round by our residents, visitors, local school athletes, and even universities and special tournaments,” explained Sarah Coolidge, NTPUD Board President. “This project ensures that this extraordinary facility will last for many more years and remain accessible to all members of our community.”

The synthetic turf field will be expanded from 72,000 square feet to 112,000 square feet, allowing for a full-size NCAA/NAIA sanctioned soccer and lacrosse field. Improved runoff areas, endzones, and expanded sideline areas for spectators and teams will also be added.

“This much-needed project will extend the life of the existing field while expanding its uses to accommodate collegiate lacrosse and soccer play and field space for summer tournament play,” added Loren Holt, NTPUD Recreation and Parks Department Manager. “The additional square footage of synthetic turf will provide additional year-round playing surface availability for local high school and youth play, and it creates a draw for new sport tournaments.

“I am excited to see this project come to fruition and the NTPUD is greatly appreciative for the support that the Placer County Parks Division has shown for this project.”

The project is funded through the NTPUD’s ongoing Capital Improvement Program, the Placer County Park Dedication Fee Program, and the State of California’s Proposition 68 Per Capita Grant Program.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors awarded $825,000 in funding support for the project earlier this year, which is being matched by the NTPUD. The State of California’s Proposition 68 Per Capita Grant Grogram provided an additional $177,952 in funding.

“The Park Dedication Fee Program was created for exactly this purpose,” said Cindy Gustafson, Placer County District 5 Supervisor. “By rehabilitating and expanding this unique recreation facility, the NTPUD is providing a vital resource for our local athletes who would otherwise have to travel outside the region to find areas suitable for practice during the winter and spring seasons.”

Construction on Field #4 and the accessible pathway project is scheduled to begin June 1 and be completed before the end of the year. The field will be closed to the public during construction.

The North Tahoe Regional Park consists of approximately 120 acres of regional park and forested lands. The Park includes three ballfields, three tennis courts, two pickleball courts, an 18-hole disc golf course, a children’s playground, an off-leash dog park, a par course with adult fitness equipment, a community garden, winter sledding hills, the Llewellyn Youth Scout Cabin, the Tahoe Treetop Adventure Park, and over six miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails with some groomed for cross country skiing in the winter.

More information about the North Tahoe Regional Park is available online at http://www.northtahoeparks.com .

Photo courtesy NTPUD