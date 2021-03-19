North Tahoe Public Utility District expands COVID-19 Rate Relief Credit Program

At its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 9, the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) Board of Directors unanimously approved expanding the District’s COVID-19 Rate Relief Program.

Created last year to help provide sewer and water service rate relief to NTPUD customers, the COVID Rate Relief Credit Program is available to anyone whose primary residence or business is within the District’s service area and has been negatively affected by the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, the NTPUD is increasing the amount of credit for new applicants to two months of the fixed portion of their monthly water and/or sewer utility bill. Additionally, customers who already received a credit during the first round may now apply again for an additional one-month credit.

The NTPUD Board of Directors has allocated $200,000 in funding to support the COVID Rate Relief Credit Program, extending through June 2021.

“Beyond providing clean, safe water and sewer service and outdoor recreation, we (NTPUD) are here to support our community,” said Sarah Coolidge, NTPUD Board President. “These dollars are available to help our customers and our community weather these challenging times. We strongly encourage anyone who qualifies and has been negatively affected by the ongoing pandemic restrictions and closures to apply.”

To apply for the NTPUD COVID Rate Relief Credit Program, customers can review qualification details and download an application from the District’s website at http://www.ntpud.org/covid .

The North Tahoe Public Utility District provides sewer and water service to the residents of Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, Cedar Flat, and Agate Bay. The North Tahoe Regional Park, Tahoe Vista Recreation Area and Boat Launch, and North Tahoe Event Center are owned and operated by the District and provide recreation opportunities to residents and visitors.

Source: The North Tahoe Public Utility District