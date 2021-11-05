North Tahoe Public Utility District seeking applicants for alternate positions

The North Tahoe Public Utility District is seeking applications from interested community members for up to two alternate positions to serve on the District’s Recreation and Parks Commission.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors invites District residents and business owners who are interested in enhancing and promoting recreation and parks in North Lake Tahoe to volunteer and apply for these open positions. Applications are due on or before Dec. 1.

Alternate positions serve as non-voting members who participate in Commission activities and events and provide input and fill in during a fellow Commissioner’s absence at Commission meetings. Serving as an alternate allows interested members of the pubic to learn the operations of the District and is often the gateway to a full seat on the Commission.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District Recreation and Parks Commission is an advisory commission to the Board of Directors and liaison between the Board and the community on matters related to Recreation and Parks. The Commission meets on the fourth Thursday of every other month, or six meetings a year. The Commission also administers the Friends of the Park Fund, which provides funding to preserve and enhance recreation facilities in the North Tahoe Regional Park and the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area.

The Commission has also been instrumental in guiding recent Recreation Capital Improvement projects and Regional Park enhancements, including the new synthetic turf field installation, Community Garden upgrade, Pam Emmerich Pine Drop Trail dedication, and trail wayfinding signage project. The Commission is currently involved in the North Lake Tahoe Active Recreation Needs Assessment, in partnership with the Tahoe City Public Utility District (TCPUD), which is helping shape the future of recreation on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.





HOW TO APPLY

Interested applicants must complete a Recreation and Parks Commission Application Form, located on the District’s website at – http://www.northtahoeparks.com . The completed application may be – 1) submitted online; 2) printed and mailed to NTPUD – Recreation and Parks Commission Application, P.O. Box 139, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148; 3) or printed and hand-delivered to the District’s Office at 875 National Avenue, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148.

More information is available about the Recreation and Parks Commission and the open alternate seats at http://www.northtahoeparks.com

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District