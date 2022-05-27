North Tahoe Public Utility District seeks representative for Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency Board of Directors

The North Tahoe Public Utility District Board of Directors is seeking an interested and qualified individual from the North Lake Tahoe community to serve on the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency Board as a representative from the utility board, a news release states.

This position offers the opportunity to be directly involved in local government and guide the future of a critical cooperative organization in the region.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District provides wastewater collection and conveyance services to customers in North Lake Tahoe. The Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency was formed in 1972 in response to the Porter-Cologne Water Quality Control Act, to coordinate wastewater treatment and disposal services throughout the North and West Shore regions of Lake Tahoe, the Truckee River corridor (including the communities of Alpine Meadows and Olympic Valley), and Truckee to protect public health and the environment.

Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency serves and is governed by five-member districts: Alpine Springs County Water District, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Olympic Valley Public Service District, Tahoe City Public Utility District, and the Truckee Sanitary District. Each agency appoints a representative to the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency Board of Directors.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District representative on the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency Board of Directors will represent the public and the district, and is vested with the duty to oversee Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency affairs. The North Tahoe Public Utility District representative will work with fellow Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency Directors to act collectively as a legislative body to accomplish the mission of the agency through policymaking and general direction to agency management.

Applicants must reside within the the North Tahoe Public Utility District’s service boundaries. The appointed representative will serve a term of four years, beginning Sept. 1, will be compensated at $100 per day of meeting attendance, and may participate in the Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency’s health and dental plan.

Eligible community members who are interested in serving in this unique role are encouraged to complete an application available at the North Tahoe Public Utility District’s Administrative Office, 875 National Ave., Tahoe Vista, or online at ntpud.org , on or before Friday, June 17.

Additional material, including a resume and qualifications, is not required but is encouraged and may be submitted with an application.