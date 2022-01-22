North Tahoe Public Utility District welcomes new facilities manager

The North Tahoe Public Utility District is proud to announce the addition of Amanda Oberacker as the District’s new Recreation, Parks, and Facilities Manager.

Oberacker comes to the North Tahoe Public Utility District from the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, where she spent 18 years, most recently as the Recreation Supervisor.

“Amanda represents the spirit of community recreation and leadership that we sought for this critical position,” said Bradley A. Johnson, P.E., North Tahoe Public Utility District General Manager/CEO. “Her local knowledge, history of successful programs, and network of connections throughout the North Lake Tahoe/Truckee community provide the ideal foundation to help shape the future of our Recreation and Parks Department. I look forward to what she will bring to our community.”

As the new Recreation, Parks, and Facilities Manager, Oberacker will direct and manage the staff and operations of the District’s Recreation and Parks Department, including the administration of all the amenities, rentals, concessionaires, special events, and programs at the North Tahoe Regional Park and the Tahoe Vista Recreation Area. She will also oversee the District’s community events and activities at the North Tahoe Event Center.

“I believe in the power of recreation and parks to truly help shape and build community,” said Oberacker. “I look forward to joining the North Lake Tahoe community and making it an even better place to live, work, and play.”

Oberacker holds a Master’s in Public Administration from San Diego State University and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Springfield College. She is a graduate of the National Recreation and Park Association Supervisors’ Management School and a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional. She is also a Certified American Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor Trainer and Lifeguard.

A resident of the North Lake Tahoe/Truckee region since 2005, Oberacker is a volunteer soccer coach and enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two children.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District proudly welcomes Amanda Oberacker to the District and North Lake Tahoe. She can be reached via email aoberacker@ntpud.org or phone 530-546-4212.

The North Tahoe Public Utility District provides sewer and water service to the residents of Kings Beach, Tahoe Vista, Carnelian Bay, Cedar Flat, and Agate Bay. The North Tahoe Regional Park, Tahoe Vista Recreation Area and Boat Launch, and North Tahoe Event Center are owned and operated by the District and provide recreation opportunities to residents and visitors.

Source: North Tahoe Public Utility District